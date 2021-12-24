Rihanna’s fans mock Madame Tussauds for ‘worst’ Christmas makeover

The famous museum franchise, Madame Tussuads has landed itself into hot waters after unveiling an updated version of the pop music sensation Rihanna’s wax statue.

The Berlin branch of the museum, celebrating the holiday spirit, has given a Christmas look to the Diamonds singer’s wax figure. However, the final look of the statue has failed to look like the pop star.

The pictures of Rihanna’s Christmas wax figure were shared online by one of her fan’s account on Twitter.

In the shared snaps, the We Found Love crooner’s wax figure could be seen wearing a holiday themed red suit, paired with white stockings and a white bow in her hair.

Rihanna’s fans took to their social media accounts and mocked the museum for giving festive update to the singer’s statue that look nothing like the star.

Rihanna’s wax figure was first unveiled at Madame Tussauds in 2011, donning the singer’s then-red bob cut.