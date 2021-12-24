Adnan Siddiqui shares major fan moment with Indian composer AR Rahman

Adnan Siddiqui was left star-struck on Thursday night after attending AR Rahman’s concert in Dubai

Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui was left star-struck on Thursday night after attending Indian musician AR Rahman’s concert in Dubai and getting a chance to meet him backstage.

Sharing a picture with Rahman, the Mom actor described how his one-on-one meeting with the maestro came to be, writing, “I was supposed to fly back on 21st Dec; stayed put another day only to see AR Rahman sahib perform live.”

Siddiqui went on to lavish praise on Rahman, saying, “Saw first-hand that beyond mass hysteria, which can be generated easily, lies massive respect in a way that people wait three hours for you to perform and then keep on standing through the show. He commands this much and more.”

“It was a privilege to soak in his ethereal music. Live,” said Siddiqui, also terming the evening as one that is “not to be forgotten ever.”

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor also highlighted Rahman’s humility, adding, “Not every day an international icon takes you backstage and introduces you to his crew. Not everyone can be Mr. AR Rahman.”

The post was met with widespread love, with Pakistani musician Bilal Maqsood of Strings also expressing his envy in the comment section.