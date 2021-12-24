Queen decides to feature only Prince Philip's photo amid Christmas speech

Queen Elizabeth is paying tribute to her deceased husband for her annual Christmas speech.
The 95-year-old, who is accompanies by a bunch of royal family photos appearing as she sends the holiday message to her people, will only feature her wedding anniversary portrait from Broadlands Country House.
Not only this, the Queen is also spotted wearing a touching tribute to her husband of 73 years — the sapphire chrysanthemum brooch that she wore for a photocall on her honeymoon in 1947.
In 2018, Queen's carousel of photos also included Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. In 2019 however, the Sussexes were left dismayed when no photo of them or son Archie appeared in the annual broadcast.
Saboor Aly slams outlet for blowing things out of proportion
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has reportedly raked in $813.9 million at the worldwide box office
Iqra Aziz launches official Instagram account of Kabir
Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also extended love and sweet wishes to dad on his special day.
Kubra Khan and Mahira Khan shared screen space in drama serial 'Hum Kahan Ke Sachay Thay'
Alia Bhatt enjoys quality time with her friends including Meghna Goyal. Akansha and Anushka Ranjan and Shaheen Bhatt