Sonam Kapoor sends love to dad Anil Kapoor on his 65th birthday

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor Ahuja shared a heartfelt note for her father Anil Kapoor on his 65th birthday, saying ‘There is no one like you’.
Sharing a throwback photo with the dad on Instagram, Sonam wrote, “Happiest Birthday, daddy! Your courage, humility, and warmth always inspires me.”
She further said, “There is no one like you, and I couldn’t have wished for a better father.”
Sonam, who lives in London with husband Anand Ahuja after their wedding in 2018, added: “There may be distance between us but you’re my heart, so you’re always with me. Love you!.”
Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor also extended love and sweet wishes to dad on his special day.
“Happy birthday to my Soul Twin. @anilskapoor I love you more than I can ever tell you. Best friends forever.”
