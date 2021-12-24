‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ is 2021’s highest-grossing Hollywood film

'Spider-Man: No Way Home' has reportedly raked in $813.9 million at the worldwide box office

The final instalment in Marvel’s Spider-Man trilogy is now the highest-grossing film of 2021 after managing to rake in more than $800 million globally, reported Variety.

Spider-Man: No Way Home crossed the milestone just 10 days after release and has reportedly already made $813.9 million at the worldwide box office as of December 24.

With this latest feat, it topped the James Bond film No Time to Die which has made around $774 million globally since its September 30 release.

According to Variety, No Way Home could easily become the first pandemic-era film to cross the coveted $1 billion mark if it keeps up the same pace at the box office in coming days.

It is also set to dethrone the only two movies that are sitting atop the 2021 box-office charts, Chinese films The Battle at Lake Changjin and Hi, Mom with $902 million and $882 million respectively.