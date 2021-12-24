Chris Noth is all smiles in first outing since being accused of sexual assault

Chris Noth, who has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in the last week, smiled for paparazzi on Wednesday as he stepped out for the first time since the scandal broke.
The Sex and the City star was spotted taking a walk around the Great Barrington neighborhood in Massachusetts on Wednesday and not only flashed major grins at the photogs but also stressed on his innocence.
“You have my statement, right? My statement is out, I rest by my statement,” the 67-year-old told the paps, according to Page Six.
“I’ll now let the chips fall where they may. My statement is my statement, that’s all I can give,” he added.
Noth, who was most recently seen in the SATC reboot And Just Like That, has so far been accused by four different women.
The actor has “categorically” denied the accusations, saying, “The encounters were consensual.”
