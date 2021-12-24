Travis Scott's Astroworld tragedy being looked into by US Congress

The House Oversight Committee has announced a bipartisan investigation into the Astroworld tragedy

A congressional panel will investigate the role of Live Nation Entertainment in the tragedy at Travis Scott’s Astroworld Festival that involved a crowd surge that left 10 dead and countless injured in November.

According to Deadline, the House Oversight Committee on Wednesday announced a bipartisan investigation into the “security planning for the event, and the steps Live Nation took after being made aware that law enforcement had declared the event a 'mass casualty event.' "

A letter addressed to the CEO of Live Nation, Michael Rapino, read, “Recent reports raise serious concerns about whether your company took adequate steps to ensure the safety of the 50,000 concertgoers who attended Astroworld Festival.”

The committee also highlighted other instances of security lapses at Live Nation events in their letter.

“The tragedy at Astroworld follows a long line of other safety violations involving Live Nation… It has been fined or sued numerous times over safety issues at previous events, including other incidents involving surging fans or stampedes," they said.