Chris Noth gets called out for his ‘toxic behaviour’ by a former stand-in

Chris Noth has been recently alleged for exhibiting ‘toxic behavior’ by a former stand-in for his famed series.

On Thursday, December 23, Heather Kristin updated her essay that was originally published by The Independent in February.

In her revisited write up, Kristin alleged that the And Just Like That... actor ‘manhandled’ her on the sets.

She wrote, “I was in my mid-20s and had worked as an extra on movie sets for over a decade; I had never been manhandled.

"'That's your spot, sweetie,' Noth said, inching even closer," she added.

Kristin also shared that she first tried to continue working in the series but had to speak out against the offense.

She detailed the offence, "Chris Noth pointed to another stand-in and said, 'I want that one tied up, gagged, and brought to my trailer. When he got near me, I balled up my fists, squared my shoulders, and said, 'This is my and her space.'”

“He backed up, dramatically putting his hands up in the air and said, 'Whoa, there, little lady!' He didn't even know my name," claimed Kristin.