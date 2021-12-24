St Patrick's Boys High School teachers, students make merry with Christmas get-together

Photo by event organizer.

KARACHI: A Christmas get-together was organised at the St Patrick's Boys High School recently to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.

Teachers and students of St Patrick's Boys High School and those of other schools participated in the Christmas event held on December 21 in Saddar.

The get-together was organised by St Patrick's Boys High School Principal Anthony D'Silva and the respected committee members of the CBEK.



The event was a lively one with students and teachers enjoying a variety of activities such as tongue twisters, the lucky draw and dances.

The event was kept to remember the joys of Christmas and share it with one another.