St Patrick's Boys High School teachers, students make merry with Christmas get-together

KARACHI: A Christmas get-together was organised at the St Patrick's Boys High School recently to celebrate the spirit of Christmas.
Teachers and students of St Patrick's Boys High School and those of other schools participated in the Christmas event held on December 21 in Saddar.
The get-together was organised by St Patrick's Boys High School Principal Anthony D'Silva and the respected committee members of the CBEK.
The event was a lively one with students and teachers enjoying a variety of activities such as tongue twisters, the lucky draw and dances.
The event was kept to remember the joys of Christmas and share it with one another.
"We thank Pakistan for inviting the global community to continue cooperating to support the Afghan people," says...
Promotion of art, culture vital for effective presentation of national narrative, Fawad Chaudhry says
The premier, who is not happy with the PTI’s performance in KP, had summoned CM Khan in Islamabad
Maulana Tariq Jameel urges people to recite the Holy Quran to understand the message of God
Samples have been sent to the National Institute of Health Islamabad for confirmation, says the health officer
The temperature might drop to 9 degrees Celsius in Karachi on December 28 while the cold will likely continue till...