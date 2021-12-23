Avril Lavigne, Mod Sun ‘already getting serious’ amid plans for a ‘musical comeback’: source

Singer and songwriter Avril Lavigne is reportedly starting to get ‘serious’ with Mod Sun amid plans for their upcoming comeback.

This news has been brought to light by insiders close to People magazine.

There the source was quoted saying, "Avril and Mod Sun are a lot more serious than people think. Any time his name is brought up she lights up. He helps her a lot creatively with her projects."

The same source also added, "She's making a huge comeback with her music. Travis Barker is really guiding her and giving her great advice and using his contacts as well to collaborate and work with her."

This news comes shortly after news of the duo’s collaboration hit mainstream media.