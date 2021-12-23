Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal daughter Lilibet in Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended mystery surrounded over their daughter Lilibet as they finally shared what the little one looks like.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their daughter’s public debut in their family Christmas card.
Meghan and Harry could be seen posing as a family of four where the Duke of Sussex was holding two-year-old Archie on their lap while the Duchess held Lilibet.
The six-month-old could be seen smiling joyfully as Meghan hoisted her in the air while Harry looked at his daughter with a beaming smile.
For the photo the family kept it casual in jeans and casual tops, giving it a very cozy feel.
Take a look:
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian recently visited Disneyland along with their children
Besides Priyanka Chopra, 'the Matrix: Resurrections' also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith
Johnny Depp's friend blames Amber Heard for his career decline
Chris Martin in a recent interview said that Coldplay's last proper record will come out in 2025
Ed Sheeran does not want to miss seeing his daughter grow up
While Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are painted by the press in a negative light, their neighbours think otherwise