Prince Harry, Meghan Markle reveal daughter Lilibet in Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ended mystery surrounded over their daughter Lilibet as they finally shared what the little one looks like.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex marked their daughter’s public debut in their family Christmas card.

Meghan and Harry could be seen posing as a family of four where the Duke of Sussex was holding two-year-old Archie on their lap while the Duchess held Lilibet.

The six-month-old could be seen smiling joyfully as Meghan hoisted her in the air while Harry looked at his daughter with a beaming smile.

For the photo the family kept it casual in jeans and casual tops, giving it a very cozy feel.

