Kate Middleton maintained sanity with music in pandemic

Kate Middleton says music really helped her overcome pandemic blues amid global lock down.

In her Westminster Abbey carol concert this Wednesday, Kate shared that she confided in music whenever she felt low last year.

“Music was so important to me during the pandemic as I think it was to so many people too,” said The Duchess.

“But above all it’s about celebrating the goodwill, the acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion to help people come through these difficult times," added Kate.

Kate also invited Ellie Goulding and Leona Lewis to perform at the concert that is set to air on ITV Christmas Eve at 7.30pm.