Priyanka Chopra receives love from hubby Nick Jonas after ‘The Matrix’ release

Global sensation Priyanka Chopra is currently busy receiving praise and love for her latest released film, The Matrix: Resurrections.

The White Tiger starlet, who is seen essaying the role of grown-up Sati in the popular franchise, has received appreciation from all over the world for her work in the film.

PeeCee’s husband, U.S singer Nick Jonas has also lauded her work and heaped praises on her in his latest social media posts.

The This Is Heaven crooner took to his Instagram Stories and complimented his wife by sharing a snap of the poster. He captioned it as, "Congratulations to my amazing wife @priyankachopra and the entire cast of @thematrixmovie! What an incredible film."

In another post, the Like It’s Christmas singer said he is proud of the actress. He wrote, "Proud of you @priyankachopra."

The Matrix: Resurrections, which was released on Dec. 22 on HBO Max, also stars Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jada Pinkett Smith, Neil Patrick Harris, among others.