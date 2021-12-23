 
close
Thursday December 23, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ed Sheeran quitting stadium tours for the sake of daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran does not want to miss seeing his daughter grow up

By Web Desk
December 23, 2021
Ed Sheeran quitting stadium tours for the sake of daughter Lyra
Ed Sheeran quitting stadium tours for the sake of daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran is cutting back on stadium tours to give time to family.

The 30-year-old, who does not want to miss precious moments with wife Cherry Seaborn and daughter Lyra, says he aims for a work-life balance

Ed added that The Mathematics Tour will likely be his last stadium tour.

"I would hate to get to 20 years' time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them," said the singer in a confessional.

The Photograph hitmaker added: "I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: "I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium".

"I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again," he continued.

Ed and Cherry married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra in 2020.