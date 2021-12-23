Ed Sheeran quitting stadium tours for the sake of daughter Lyra

Ed Sheeran is cutting back on stadium tours to give time to family.

The 30-year-old, who does not want to miss precious moments with wife Cherry Seaborn and daughter Lyra, says he aims for a work-life balance

Ed added that The Mathematics Tour will likely be his last stadium tour.

"I would hate to get to 20 years' time and have a relationship with my kids that had suffered because I'd chosen work over them," said the singer in a confessional.

The Photograph hitmaker added: "I think the pattern I see a lot in my sphere, is if I could go back it would be this: "I would not miss this birthday and I would not go, yes I'll play another stadium".

"I think it's about finding the balance with that - and I honestly think that this next tour that I'm going on, at the end of the tour, I can't see myself going on one of them like that again," he continued.

Ed and Cherry married in 2019 and welcomed daughter Lyra in 2020.