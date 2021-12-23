Kate Middleton sends heartfelt Christmas message during U.K. Carol service

Merry Christmas from the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, who turned into a host for the Royal Carols: Together At Christmas event on Wednesday.

The event was organized to pay tribute to individuals and organizations who worked amid the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The event took place at Westminster Abbey on Wednesday and Kate, along with her husband, Prince William and other members of the royal family marked their attendance.

The duchess also delivered a heartfelt tribute for the individuals and organizations for helping those in need amid the pandemic. “I’m so excited to be hosting Together at Christmas here at Westminster Abbey, a place that’s really special to William and me,” she began.

“We wanted to say a huge thank you to all those amazing people out there who have supported their communities. We also wanted to recognize those whose struggles perhaps have been less visible too. We’ve been through such a bleak time, added Kate.

Kate wore a red Catherine Walker dress with a festive bow detail and added a pair of the Queen's earrings to her gorgeous look.

“We’ve seen so many challenges. We’ve lost our loved ones. We’ve seen our frontline workers under immense pressure. And also we’ve been more emotionally and socially distanced and isolated from each other.”

“In the congregation tonight we’ve got many inspirational individuals,” she shared. “We owe them a huge debt of gratitude for all they’ve done in bringing people together and supporting their communities.”

Kate’s message was recorded the day before the service as she helped with preparations, including decorating Christmas trees and arranging wreaths at the Abbey. The recorded message will broadcast on Christmas Eve.