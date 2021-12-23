'Frantic' Meghan Markle spotted doing last minute Christmas shopping

Meghan Markle seemed to be in a time crunch as she was spotted "frantically" shopping for Christmas this week.
The Duchess of Sussex squeezed in some last minute Christmas shopping as she was seen dodging crowds in a getup which concealed her identity fairly well.
Meghan donned a brown beanie, a blue face mask and sunglasses as she browsed stores in Montecito.
The Duchess had seemingly left her husband Prince Harry and her kids Archie and Lilibet at home as she was only by a bodyguard.
An onlooker told Daily Mail that Meghan seemed to be in a hurry.
"There was a franticness to her shopping, like she was just itching to get out and be somewhat normal. Even if it was for just an hour," they said.
Take a look:
