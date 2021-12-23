William and Kate Middleton refuse to give up on Prince Harry

Kate Middleton and Prince William's Instagram account "The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge" has crossed 13 million followers.

The royal couple is following only 116 accounts on the Facebook-owned application.

SussexRoyal, an account that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle ran as senior members of the British royal family, appears at the top of Kate and William's "following" list on Instagram.

William and his wife are still following Sentebale, charity, founded in 2006 by Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho.

British tabloids have been reporting that relationship between Harry and William deteriorated after his sat for an interview with Oprah Winfrey with Meghan Markle.







