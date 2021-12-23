COVID-19 positive Kareena Kapoor shares a glimpse into her quarantine routine

Indian film actress Kareena Kapoor Khan tested positive for coronavirus last week (on Dec. 12). Recently, the diva, who is currently under home quarantine, took to her social media and shared health update with fans.

On Thursday, the Bajrangi Bhaijan actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a note, expressing that she cannot wait for the quarantine period to get over.

She wrote, "I am still trying to figure out if we are in COVID times or not...anyway, day 12...two days to go...stay safe all"

In another story, the Good Newwz actress updated her fans that she is recovering well and shared a glimpse into her quarantine routine. She posted a gorgeous picture of herself, donning red lip colour and wearing comfy PJs.

The mother of two captioned the post as, "Pyjama, lipstick and a pout... quite the combination... try it!!"

Kareena, 41, and a few of her friends, including Amrita Arora, Seema Khan and Maheep Kapoor, tested positive for COVID-19 last week after attending a party at Karan Johar's residence.

On Monday last week (Dec. 18), the Ki & Ka actress announced that she has contracted the virus. She posted a statement on her IG Story that read, "I have tested positive for Covid. I immediately isolated myself while following all medical protocols. I request anyone who has come in contact with me to please get tested."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in film Laal Singh Chaddha opposite Aamir Khan.