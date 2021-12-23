Shah Rukh Khan gears up for 'Pathan' in Mumbai: Watch Photo

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is returning to normalcy!

The actor, who has deprived fans of his movies for about four year now, is gearing up to return to silver screens with Pathan.

On Wednesday, the star was spotted on his way to a shoot. The actor was seen in good shape as he sported a black t-shirt with his hair in a messy pony tail.

Shah Rukh Khan is also joined by Deepika Padukone and John Abraham for the film. The actors had shoot first spell of the movie before the second wave of COVID-19. Shooting came to a halt when SRK's son Aryan was arrested in a drug probe.

