Britney Spears takes dig at family as she teases new song release on Internet

Music icon Britney Spears is living her independent life. After being released from conservatorship, the Gimmi More singer has teased fans about her upcoming new song in latest social media post.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the Toxic hitmaker stunned her fans with her talented vocals as she teased a new song release.

Moreover, the 40-year-old singer, once again - took a dig at her family in a lengthy caption about what they put her through.

Sharing the video, the Criminal singer wrote, “I just realized this today guys … after what my family tried to do to me three years ago … I needed to be my own cheerleader !!!! God knows they weren’t.”

In the shared clip, Spears can be seen singing high notes in her bathroom. She was sporting her casual look including, low-rise jeans and a purple crop top.

“No … I’m not auditioning for anything !!!! I’m reminding myself and the world of who I am !!!!” she writes. “Yes … I will be my own cheerleader … why ???? I’m here to remind my white ‘classy’ family that I haven’t forgotten what they did to me nor will I ever forget !!!!” she added.

She concluded on teasing her new song is in the works and said, “Pssss new song in the works … I’m gonna let you know what I mean !!!!!”

Last month, a judge terminated Spears’ conservatorship, under which she had been living since 2008.