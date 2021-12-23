Aishwarya Rai pens a heartfelt note on parents wedding anniversary amid Panama Leaks probe

Bollywood diva Aishwarya Bachchan sent best wishes to her parents on their 52nd wedding anniversary. It is her first post after being summoned amid probe into Panama Papers leak case.



The Jodhaa Akbar actor turned to her Instagram account and penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Anniversary dearest, darling MommyDoddaaa-DaddyAjjaaa. Love You and Thank You so much for all your unconditional love and blessings… always."

The 48-year-old actor also shared a throwback picture of her parents in which mother Vrinda Rai, and late father Krishnaraj RaiIn were seen posing for the cameras.

For unversed, the Bride and Prejudice actor’s father died in 2017, and her posts on Instagram often feature her parents.