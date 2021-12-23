Congress begins investigation the tragedy of Astrolwrold tragedy: report

An independent committee has been set up by Congress to investigate the tragedy that befell attendees at the Astroworld concert.

News of this probe was announced by the House Oversight Committee in a letter that read, "Concert attendees have provided firsthand accounts of being crushed within the crowd as it surged towards the stage."

"Live Nation Entertainment (Live Nation) was the concert promoter reportedly responsible for 'planning, staffing, putting up money, securing permits, finding vendors, communicating with local agencies,' for Astroworld Festival."

The letter also referenced that it will be “raising serious concern” over whether the company ever “took adequate steps” to keep the crowd safe.