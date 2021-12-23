Kim Kardashian’s desire to be legally single ‘has no baring’ on Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is reportedly ‘happy’ with Kim Kardashins’s bid to be declared legally single because it has ‘no bearing’ on their relationship what so ever’.

This revelation has been brought to light by a source close to Pete and according to their findings, “he is all for it” if she wants to do it.

The insider was also quoted telling HollywoodLife “If she wants to do it, he is all for it. He [Davidson] is all about having people do things that people want to do for themselves. Whatever makes you happy is his mentality."



The source also pointed out Pete’s own take to life and added, "He is currently removing his tattoos and he wouldn’t want anyone to judge him for that, so why should he judge anyone for doing something that makes them feel better like a name change?"

At the end of the day something like this, "It has no bearing on them or their relationship. He’s happy if she is happy. That is his standing on it all."