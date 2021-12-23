Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘inseparable’ as family of four: insider

Sources recently shed some light on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s relationship as an ‘inseparable’ family of four.
This claim has been made by Daniel Martin and during his interview with People magazine.
There he was quoted saying, "It was so much fun to have all of us back together again. It was chill and relaxed like the gang was back together.”
Mr Martin also shared some insight into the couple’s relationship and added, "Harry jokes around a lot, and Meghan is really funny. It was nice to have those belly laughs again!"
Even a separate source weighed in on it all and admitted, "They are inseparable. Nothing has changed."
Ryan Reynolds recalls the hilarious moments he gets mistaken for Ben Affleck
Georgina Rodriguez celebrates her magazine cover shoot on Ronaldo' swanky airliner
Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez gives break to her whirlwind romance to spend time with family
Bella Banos shows off her fit frame in a lime green thong-style bikini
'Queen will be disappointed not to see Princess Anne at Windsor on Christmas Day'
Her parents were found dead on Monday