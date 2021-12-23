Queen Elizabeth planning ‘small hard core’ of senior royals for Christmas lunch: report

Queen Elizabeth has reportedly decided to have lunch with a ‘small hard core’ of senior royals after having to axe larger plans over fears of covid-19.
Royal commentator and expert Phil Dampier made this claim during his interview with The Sun.
There he claimed, “It wouldn't surprise me if Prince Charles and Camilla, Prince Andrew and possibly Prince Edward and Sophie Wessex and maybe some others - a small hard core of people - join her for lunch.”
He also told the publication, “Obviously it's going to be much smaller and it's going to be similar to last year. The one big difference is that Prince Philip is not going to be there.”
Before concluding Mr Dampier also highlighted some possible events the monarch may have planned out for her guests to enjoy and claimed, “They will probably have some sort of church service, or religious service in the morning, in the private chapel inside the castle or in St George’s chapel. And then I suspect they will have drinks as normal before lunch.”
