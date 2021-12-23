Jennifer Lopez stuns onlookers with her chic look in yellow sweatsuit

Jennifer Lopez spent some quality time with her daughter Emme, sister Lynda Lopez, her daughter Lucie at San Vicente Bungalows in West Hollywood on Wednesday.



The singer and actress took moments out from her whirlwind romance with Ben Affleck and enjoyed outing with her other loved ones.



The 52-year-old stunned onlookers with her chic look as she rocked a cozy yellow sweat suit. The singer and her daughter Emme took a break from shopping to grab lunch in West Hollywood.

After lunch meeting at the San Vicente Bungalow, the mother-daughter duo were also spotted enjoying lollipops while strolling on the street.

Lopez opted casual but comfortable look for her afternoon outing with Emme . She also wore green sneakers, brown sunglasses, gold hoop earrings, and a protective face mask.



Ben Affleck's sweetheart completed her amazing look with a yellow Valentino handbag that was wrapped around her shoulder. Her daughter, meanwhile, wore a green T-shirt, plaid sweater, and denim jeans.

Jennifer Lopez and her daughter were joined by the singer's sister Lynda Lopez, Lynda’s daughter Lucie Wren, 13, and J.Lo’s manager Benny Medina for the shopping and lunch date.