Esra Bilgic praised for captivating dance in Pakistani TV commercial





Esra Bilgic’s killer dance moves at a Pakistani advertising campaign of the local cooking oil has set the internet on fire.

Esra Bilgic aka Halime Sultan has become the national crush of Pakistani men after her stellar performance in the renowned historical Turkish series Dirlis : Ertugrul since it hit television screens.

In the recent commercial Esra learnt quite a lot about the traditions and cultures of Pakistan and was very much delighted with the friendly nature of the cast she worked with.

TAKE A Look:





She also flaunted her epic dancing skills in the advertisement.

In general, Esra has always been impressed with the humble nature of Pakistani citizens who welcomed her with great love and appreciation.

After reaching heights of fame, she was called in by Pakistan's leading clothing brand Khaadi for collaboration.



