Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson ‘working hard’ to understand each other more: source

Insiders reveal Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are both working on their relationship and are currently “putting in more of an effort to get to know each other.”

This news has been brought to light by sources close to Yahoo Entertainment and according to their findings, "Kim seems really happy."

The insider also made a bombshell revelation regarding the duo’s budding romance and admitted, "[Pete] makes her laugh obviously and they are both putting in the effort to get to know each other."

Not even separate coasts have stopped them from trying to make this work since Kim has often jetted off to Staten Island to be closer to Pete over the last couple of months.

While neither has publically commented on their relationship, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star hinted towards having a new relationship during her time hosting Saturday Night Live (SNL).

This news comes shortly after the reality TV star petitioned to remove “West” from her surname and be deemed legally single.