Deepika Padukone looks stunning in casual look when out for dubbing session

Deepika Padukone has been living up to her stylish diva moniker.
Recently, the actor was spotted in a casual look and still managed to mesmerize her fans with her charisma.
The Om Shaanti Om actor appeared to be leaving a dubbing studio and the paparazzi caught up with her while she was leaving.
In the photos, the 35-year-old actor is seen waving to the paps and keeping her mask up amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. She is seen clad in a black top with cool pair of shades.
Deepika’s hair was tightly knotted in a bun and managed to look fresh after the dubbing session.
On the work front, Deepika's next movie 83 is soon to be released worldwide and the star is quite busy in the promotions.
