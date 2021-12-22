 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Royal family's latest move honours Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton was given support on social media from the royal family

By Web Desk
December 22, 2021
Royal familys latest move honours Kate Middleton

The royal family have decided to honour Kate Middleton by extending their support on social media.

In the official Royal Family Twitter account, the public was given a reminder of the Duchess of Cambridge’s Christmas carol concert which is set to broadcast on Christmas Eve.

The post read: "Join the The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, with other Members of The Royal Family, at Westminster Abbey, as they welcome extraordinary individuals for a special festive service."

As per the royal family’s German tradition, they gather and exchange gifts at Sandringham on the 24th but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Christmas plans have been scrapped and instead the public will have Kate’s carol concert to look forward to. 