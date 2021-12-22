Sara Ali Khan says mom Amrita Singh wants her to focus on work not marriage

Sara Ali Khan says mom Amrita Singh wants her to focus on work

Actor Sara Ali Khan who has been quite busy in the promotions of her next release Atrangi Re these days amid all this she touched upon her marriage plan with Mashable India.

It all happened during an episode of The Bombay Journey where she spilled that she and her mother Amrita Singh do not discuss the marriage.

Sharing the reason, Sara said: “Mom wants me to focus on work.”

When Sara, 26, was asked if she likes to keep her personal life to herself to which she replied, “It's nobody else's business.”

She went on to add, “People talk about equations when they reach a level of seriousness. When there is something to speak about, it will be spoken about.”

On the work front, Sara's upcoming movie Atrangi Re will hit the theaters on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar. The Aanand L Rai-directed film also stars Akshay Kumar.