Tiger Shroff gets his eye injured during 'Ganapath: Part 1': see pic

Tiger Shroff sustained an eye injury when he was busy in the shoots of his much-anticipated film Ganapath: Part 1, also starring Kriti Sanon.

The Baaghi actor, who plays the role of a boxer in the film, is leaving to stone unturned in making his action thriller a super-hit release and while doing so the star got injured.

Taking to Instagram, Shroff uploaded a picture of himself on his Story. The photo revealed actor’s one eye badly swollen with a blue and black mark around it.

He wrote along the photograph, “(expletive) happens.. #Ganapath final countdownnn.”

The upcoming film also features Elli Avram and Amitabh Bachchan, reported Pinkvilla.

“Tiger’s father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities,” the outlet quoted its source.