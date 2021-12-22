 
close
Wednesday December 22, 2021
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ declared as tax-free in Delhi

'83' film-maker Kabir Khan dropped poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the big news

By Web Desk
December 22, 2021
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ declared as tax-free in Delhi
Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ declared as tax-free in Delhi

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83, after receiving the standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival, garnered another honour as it has been declared as tax-free in Indian Capital, Delhi.

Announcing the big news, the film-maker Kabir Khan posted the poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday.

He wrote, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi!”

“Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” the filmmaker added.

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ declared as tax-free in Delhi

The Padmaavat actor is catching everyone’s attention with his much-anticipated sports drama in which he plays the role of the famed Indian cricketer Kapil Dev as he strives to bring the first-ever World Cup home.

Touching upon his role, Singh expressed in a press statement, “He (Kapil Dev) has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him.”

“My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba,” he added.

The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit theatres on December 23. 