Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone’s ‘83’ declared as tax-free in Delhi

Ranveer Singh’s upcoming film 83, after receiving the standing ovation at Red Sea Film Festival, garnered another honour as it has been declared as tax-free in Indian Capital, Delhi.
Announcing the big news, the film-maker Kabir Khan posted the poster of the film on Instagram on Tuesday.
He wrote, “Thank you, Shri. @arvindkejriwal ji and Shri. msisodia.aap ji, for declaring the film 83 tax-free in Delhi!”
“Your gesture will able us to propagate the tale of India's greatest victory to a wider audience. @therealkapildev #ThisIs83,” the filmmaker added.
The Padmaavat actor is catching everyone’s attention with his much-anticipated sports drama in which he plays the role of the famed Indian cricketer Kapil Dev as he strives to bring the first-ever World Cup home.
Touching upon his role, Singh expressed in a press statement, “He (Kapil Dev) has a very unique bowling action and his bio-mechanics are very unique to him.”
“My body is very different from his so I had to transform my physicality drastically in order to achieve it. It took a long time, in fact, months to perfect the action. Initially, my body was too heavy because I was coming off of the shoot of Simmba,” he added.
The movie, also starring Deepika Padukone, is slated to hit theatres on December 23.
The documentary will throw light on Rodriguez’s relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo
Kate Middleton is said to be happy with the news especially with Christmas nearing
Alia Bhatt was spotted in a nude-pink Faraz Manan ensemble at a close friend’s wedding festivities
Sara Ali Khan reveals she was criticised for her acting skills after 'Love Aaj Kal 2' couldn't perform on box office
Atif turned to Instagram to pen a loving yet hilarious note for his son, whose name he is yet to officially reveal
Akshay Kumar is gearing up to win over fans' hearts with a sequel of his 2012 super-hit film