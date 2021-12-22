Sara Ali Khan says she was Ananya Panday’s senior in school, calls her ‘lovely'

Sara Ali Khan says she was Ananya Panday’s senior in school, calling her ‘lovely

Actor Sara Ali Khan revealed about Ananya Panday that they both studied at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School.

It all happened at Mashable India's interview where Sara spilled that Ananya was her junior in school and she is likely to have bullied the Liger actor.

She went on to sarcastically say, that the bullying is still going on and called Ananya ‘lovely’ while citing an incident from a recent awards show to prove her point.

“Apparently, I used to bully her. That’s what she says. Honestly, maybe I did. I must have. I think I still bully her. We recently went to Lokmat Awards and I wanted her to do Chaka Chak (dance to the song from Atrangi Re) with me, so I just called her on stage. She was like ‘no’ and I was like ‘come on’, so I think I bullied her again. She is lovely,” Sara said.

In terms of work, the Coolie No. 1 actor made her Bollywood debut with Kedarnath in 2018, while Gehraiyaan actor was launched in Student of the Year 2 in 2019. The two are contemporaries in the film industry.