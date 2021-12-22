Queen prepares for another royal biography as Prince Harry plans his own drop

The Queen is reportedly bracing for more secrets to unearth as another royal biography will be delving into details about the "world’s most celebrated family".

Prince Edward, the Duke of Kent, is said to release a memoir called A Royal Life which is a product of multiple conversations with royal biographer Hugo Vickers.

The biographer is said to share never-before-seen snaps from the Duke’s own collection.

The memoir is said to zero in on "the most important moments and themes of The Queen’s life and seventy-year reign."

The blurb of the memoir shed light into how he has been by the Queen’s side in some of the most important royal events over the decades.

"The Duke has been involved in all key royal events through his life – after the early death of his father he walked in the procession behind the King’s coffin in 1952 and he paid homage to his cousin, the new Queen, at the Coronation in 1953.

"He was riding with her when the blanks were fired at the Trooping of the Colour in 1981 — and he was the only member of the Royal Family to stand alongside the Queen to celebrate her official birthday in June 2021. He is now 85 years old."

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry will publish his own memoir in a few months after Prince Edwards'.

The Duke of Sussex revealed that he will be penning his "definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him".

This book will cover Harry's life from childhood to fatherhood.