Ben Affleck says he still gets ‘star-struck’ by Christopher Lloyd, here's why

Ben Affleck recently opened up on still getting star-struck by Back to the Future factor Christopher Lloyd.
During his chat with E! News on December 20, the Tender Bar actor expressed, “He's Doc from Back to the Future!"
"He showed up to the table read and I had that pang of being star struck, of seeing this guy emerge from off the screen," he added.
"Particularly the movies you see as a young person can make such a big impression on you," the Batman star explained.
The Oscar-winning actor also reflected on the time when he tried to ask him for his autograph but failed.
Affleck said, “I tried to ask him for his autograph but I couldn't get the courage.”
Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson were first linked together in October
Gauri Khan had been keeping low-profile on social media since son, Aryan Khan's arrest in drug case
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid made their romance public in 2019
Alia Bhatt arrived in a bright yellow attire for the Haldi and Mehendi ceremony
The 63-year-old megastar took to Instagram on Monday to reveal that she’s back in the studio
Sayaka Kanda is survived by her parents, actor Masaki Kanda and singer Seiko Matsuda