Joe Jonas shares glimpse of her holiday getaway with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas stepped out in the city with Sophie Turner to spend their love-filled holidays ahead of Christmas.

Taking to his Instagram Story, the Jonas Brothers member dropped a short clip as the couple spent some gleeful time together.

While in the video, the pair is seen enjoying carolers perform holiday tune, the photograph captured their sidewalk stop.

The couple snapped their feet as they posed with ‘club only’ written on the ground.

A couple of days ago, Ok! reported that the Sucker hit-maker’s family is not impressed with the Game of Thrones actor for her ‘crude sense of humor.’

The Avengers actor had recently targeted Jonas’ purity ring during the Jonas Brothers Family Roast.

Quoting its source, the outlet reported, "Joe thinks Sophie is hilarious and he loves that she's not afraid to make dirty jokes, even at his expense… But his straight-laced parents are not as amused.”

"Joe is stuck in the middle because this is just Sophie being herself. But with her potty mouth, things are bound to get awkward around the dinner table," the publication added.