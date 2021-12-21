Pete Davidson introduces ladylove Kim Kardashain to mom Amy

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are getting serious in their burgeoning relationship.
The duo, that was first linked in October, apparently have a turbo-mode on their romance since Kim is already meeting boyfriend's mother.
According to a report from HollywoodLife, the SKIMS founder met with Saturday Night Live star's mother Amy for 'several hours' during Kim's trip to New York City over the weekend.
'It went really well,' the source added.
In Touch, however, reported that Pete had 'already introduced' his mom to Kim a couple of weeks before Kim's big trip to Staten Island.
Pete, who is close to his mom, only moved out from her apartment last year.
'I just moved out of my mom's house,' he said in a TikTok video as he entered his new apartment. 'I'm fully out. I got a pad.'
