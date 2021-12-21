Katrina Kaif visits in-laws, sports red bangles: See post

Katrina Kaif visits in-laws home, sports red bangles: See post

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif seems to be totally enjoying her married life as she performs her daughter-in-law duties.

Recently the actor sported outside her husband, Vicky Kaushal’s parents’ home in Andheri Mumbai.

Newlywed Katrina’s pictures were shared by the paparazzi account on Monday and this time the Sooryavanshi actor was spotted wearing a sweatshirt and traditional choodas (bangles) which stole the limelight.

The 39-year-old actor wore a black mask over her face. Her hair was left loose and she wore black shades to compliment her outfit.

The photos come after Katrina and Vicky treated fans with a glimpse of the sea view from their new home's balcony.