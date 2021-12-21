Spice Girl Mel C says group is ‘constantly in talks’ about reunion

Mel C, better known as Sporty Spice to fans, says the Spice Girls are planning another reunion tour

Melanie Chisholm, better known as Mel C or Sporty Spice to fans of the Spice Girls, teased another reunion tour in a recent interview.

Appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Monday, Melanie teased fans with the revelation that she is ‘constantly’ in talks with fellow Spice Girls Gery Halliwell, Melanie Brown, and Emma Bunton, about impending concerts.

“I really hope so,” said Melanie of a getting back together with the girls.

“We're talking about it. We are talking about it constantly. It was always the plan. We did these amazing stadium shows in the UK islands two years ago. It was the best thing we've ever done. The creativity was so incredible. We had the best time.”

The 47-year-old went on to add, "We’ve got to come back. Because we love the US. Our fans here are amazing.”

She also previously told People magazine that they are also trying to get Victoria Beckham, aka Posh Spice, on board this time after she refused the 2019 reunion tour and instead chose to focus on her family and fashion line.