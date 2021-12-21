Sheheryar Munawar talks about his crush on Syra Yousuf

 
Tuesday December 21, 2021
Sheheryar Munawar shares adorable anecdote from Project Ghazi

By Web Desk
December 21, 2021
Actor Sheheryar Munawar is recalling the time he was floored by Syra Yousuf.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, the Parey Hut Love star gushed over Syra while discussing their never released film Project Ghazi.

Sharing scenes from the sets of the movie, Shehryar detailed: "She(Syra) wore a uniform that day. Before that, I was completely normal. I knew that I'm working with Syra and I like her. But the day she wore that uniform, I witnessed a real-life filmy moment,"

The actor continued, "She flipped her hair and she wore heels with a leather outfit and she was running in the scene. I could not take my eyes off her during that time," making Syra blush.

On the work front, Syra Yousuf is currently enjoying the success of drama Sinf-e-Aahan, a show that also allegedly stars Sheheryar Munawar.