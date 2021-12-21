Sheheryar Munawar talks about his crush on Syra Yousuf

Actor Sheheryar Munawar is recalling the time he was floored by Syra Yousuf.

Speaking with Ahsan Khan in a recent interview, the Parey Hut Love star gushed over Syra while discussing their never released film Project Ghazi.

Sharing scenes from the sets of the movie, Shehryar detailed: "She(Syra) wore a uniform that day. Before that, I was completely normal. I knew that I'm working with Syra and I like her. But the day she wore that uniform, I witnessed a real-life filmy moment,"

The actor continued, "She flipped her hair and she wore heels with a leather outfit and she was running in the scene. I could not take my eyes off her during that time," making Syra blush.

On the work front, Syra Yousuf is currently enjoying the success of drama Sinf-e-Aahan, a show that also allegedly stars Sheheryar Munawar.