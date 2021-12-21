Aishwarya Rai grilled for six hours during Panama Papers probe

Indian actor Aishwarya Rai was questioned for almost six hours during her visit at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in New Delhi.
The 48-year-old, who seems to be in trouble for off-shore companies, was also asked to submit personal documents, according to a report in PTI.
The daughter-in-law of Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan, was the second member of the Bachchan family who had been asked to appear before the ED. Earlier this month Rai's husband Abhishek Bachchan was also summoned to ED over the same papers.
As per Indian media, the actress left the agency's office shortly after 7 PM on December 20. The actor was not allowed to leave before she submitted essential documents.
Prince Andrew was notably alarmed as he was driving into the Queen’s Windsor estate
Tom Felton tries his 'hardest to accomplish the best I can'
Guru Randhawa said, “We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani!
Ryan Reynolds says that 'they believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them'
'Titane', Ducournau's second feature film, is a body horror that has shocked and wowed audiences with its violence.
Chris Noth faced some serious allegations of sexual assault by three women last week