Tom Felton on early success with Harry Potter: 'It can really effect you'

Tom Felton is touching upon the impact of eeasrly fame her garnred with Harry Potter.
The star, who played Draco Malfoy in the hit series, will return with the star-studded cast of the show for a special reunion episode on Harry Potter's 20th Anniversary.
Speaking ahead of the January 1 premiere, Tom revealed that there were often times when fame and success got into his head.
"It can really effect you," Felton told Screenrant. I try my hardest to accomplish the best I can. We don't have many instances since, obviously, there were no social media when we did it, which was 20 years ago. There was nothing to be found. To unexpectedly find yourself in a universe where you may type in whatever you want... I told my mother she couldn't Google me."
Tom who often reunites with co-stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint off-screen, will be seen again in Return to Hogwarts on HBO Max.
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria Baldwin requests media to stop causing harm to her family
Prince Andrew was notably alarmed as he was driving into the Queen’s Windsor estate
Guru Randhawa said, “We are back with another sizzling dance number #DanceMeriRani!
Ryan Reynolds says that 'they believe I’m Ben Affleck and I’ve never corrected them'
'Titane', Ducournau's second feature film, is a body horror that has shocked and wowed audiences with its violence.
Chris Noth faced some serious allegations of sexual assault by three women last week