Maryam Nawaz asks PM to resign after ‘humiliating defeat’ in PTI-ruled KP

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz talks to media outside Islamabad High Court. Photo: screengrab/ Geo News

ISLAMABAD: PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz Tuesday demanded Prime Minister Imran Khan's resignation following the humiliating defeat of his party in the first phase of the local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Talking to journalists after appearing before the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Avenfield reference, Maryam Nawaz hit the PTI-led government hard over rising inflation and the ruling party's incompetency.

No one will be ready to get PTI’s ticket after the recent embarrassing defeat of the party in KP, she said. "It is the first sitting government in Pakistan who is losing by-elections one after another," said Maryam Nawaz

She said that even PTI’s lawmakers were criticising their government in talk shows.

Responding to a question about the Avenfield reference, Maryam Nawaz said NAB had failed to produce evidences against her before the court. “The NAB which was earlier seeking day-to-day hearings of the case is now seeking adjournment,” she added.

'Tabdeeli ja rahi hai': Maryam takes a swipe at PTI



A day earlier, amid the ongoing local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, PML-N Vice-President Maryam Nawaz had taken a jibe at the PTI for its losses, saying that the change that the party had promised is approaching its end and that too, in a humiliating fashion.

"Change is not coming — it is going," she had written on Twitter, referring to the PTI's famous slogan "tabdeeli aa nahi rahi, tabdeeli aa gai hay" (change is not coming, it has already arrived).

The government has pushed 220 million people of the country into problems such "as inflation, lawlessness, and incompetence," as a result of which the masses have been cursing the government, she had said.