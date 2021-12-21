Woman arrested after banging to Prince Andrew's car window

A woman was had rushed towards Prince Andrew’s car and hit his window in a royal security breach.

The unnamed individual had sprinted to the car as the Duke of York was driving into the Queen’s Windsor estate for his morning horse ride.

Andrew was visibly looking alarmed from the interaction as he nervously glanced at the driver’s side window where the woman had banged it.

The woman was then approached by a royal protection officer and was later arrested by police.

A Thames Valley Police spokesperson said that police were called at around 10am.

It added: "A 50-year-old woman, of no fixed abode, has been arrested on suspicion of using threatening/abusive/insulting words/behaviour to caused harassment/alarm/distress.

"She remains in custody."