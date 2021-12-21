Queen Elizabeth making last minute dash to ‘save’ Christmas: report

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly trying to safeguard her chances of having a safe Christmas with her loved ones in a last minute dash.
This claim has been made by a source close to the Daily Mirror and according to their findings, "The Queen and the rest of the family are mindful the situation is ever-changing and many thousands of families may also be affected.”
The insider also went on to say, "A decision on whether the Queen travels as planned will be made as soon as possible.
"If alternative arrangements need to be made, right up to the last minute as per Government advice, Her Majesty will lead from the front."
This news comes shortly after the Queen cancelled her usual Sunday service at Windsor in light of the growing covid-19 crisis.
