Prince Harry would jump line of succession if ‘disaster struck’ Prince William’s helicopter

Experts fear Prince Harry would end up inheriting the British throne if disaster strikes Prince William’s helicopter.

This news comes shortly after Queen Elizabeth issues a warning to Prince William, forbidding him from travelling on the same transportation as his family.

Later that week, royal expert Russell Myers stepped forward with an in-depth look into what royal fans can expect if something were to happen to Prince William or Prince George.

During his interview with Express UK the expert claimed, "There's an old age rule that members of the Royal Family don't travel together and the reason is that, if disaster did strike, you would potentially have the line of succession absolutely obliterated.”



“The Queen has apparently had a quiet heard in William's ear and said, 'it's about time to take your hand of the controls, split the family up when you are travelling whether it's up to Norfolk or abroad'."

"The reason is if with the Cambridge, unfortunately, tragedy did happen, we would see Prince Harry having to come back and take the line of succession."

Before concluding “Obviously that would be quite a hot potato with the Sussexes leaving the Royal Family and setting up home in America." But "he'll do what his granny asks him, I'm sure."