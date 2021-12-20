Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas spills about their holiday plans this Christmas



Priyanka Chopra is eagerly looking forward to spending Christmas with her husband Nick Jonas and family after a wholesome Diwali, as per reports.



The couple will reunite once again for Christmas celebrations amid demanding work schedules.

Nick and Priyanka have been married for 3 long years now and are “still about building traditions.”

Recently, the duo rejoiced in their low-key 3rd anniversary celebrations with a simple decor.

They are active social media users who keep fans updated on their romance and loving journey as a couple.

Chopra’s main focus this Christmas is to ‘ just be home with the family’ on not only Christmas but other holidays as well.

In a recent interaction, the superstar revealed, "Our big tradition is trying to spend Christmas together because we're always doing so many things apart.”

Priyanka will be seen in a new film Matrix Resurrections which is slated to release on December 22.

Chopra had rocked the star-studded green carpet event with her style and disclosed reasons as to why Nick was not present beside her at the event to take pride in her work, talent and abilities.