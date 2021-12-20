Kartik Aaryan teases co-star Kriti Sanon in new post

Kartik Aaryan teased his co-star Kriti Sanon in a new post along with a disclaimer and Kriti had a hilarious comeback for it.

The duo is currently busy shooting their upcoming movie Shehzada. Meanwhile, Kartik took to his Instagram and shared a picture with the Mimi actor and also revealed the reason behind the post.







In the picture both the actors could be seen sitting together wearing black goggles and posing for the cameras. Sharing the picture the 31-year-old actor wrote,

"Disclaimer: Apna aur Rohit ka post daala toh Kriti ne mujhse yeh post zabardasti karwaya hai (I put mine and Rohit's post and Kriti has forced me to share this post)!”

To which Kriti hilaorously responded and wrote, “Wattt??? Haha... You know that's a lie !! And you know hum dono mein sabse bada FOMO kaun hai (And you know who has the biggest FOMO between us). Kartik FOMO Aaryan." Kartik replied to her comment and wrote, “FOMO toh hota hai (FOMO happens).” (sic)

Celebrity makeup artist Adrian also took a jibe and said, “Very bad @kartikaaryan she has no right to bully you.”

Kartik replied to his comment, “Seriously".