Queen Elizabeth rejects William, Kate flying together with kids: Report

Queen Elizabeth II does not like the thought of Prince William, Kate Middleton and their kids travelling together via helicopter, according to a royal source.
The 95-year-old monarch is said to have “sleepless nights” and is “terrified” that tragedy might strike while the family is aboard.
A source close to the Queen claimed: “Her Majesty has told close friends and courtiers that she would like William to stop flying himself, particularly in bad weather, as helicopters are not the safest form of transport.
“It keeps the Queen awake at night and she is understandably very worried," adds royal source.
“She knows William is a capable pilot but does not think it is worth the risk for all five of them to carry on flying together and can’t imagine what would happen. It would spark a constitutional crisis."
The Queen believes that William and Kate have a "bright" since the grandson is second in line to the throne. She "doesn't bear thinking about" anything happening to him.
Anushka Sharma 'seeks privacy' for her daughter Vamika
The electronic music festival is a move by Saudi's leaders in efforts to change its conservative image
Kanye West gets a tag of ‘modern day Santa Clause’ after donating 4000 toys ahead of Christmas holidays
Kate Middleton was spotted wearing a sequined green gown and gold earrings which she previously wore during her 2019...
Aishwarya Rai and Bachchan family in trouble for off-shore companies
Hailey Baldwin's latest tattoo reads "new york", underneath a diamond